Two light traffic tunnels under railway planned for Tartu

Tunnel for pedestrians and cyclistsl in Tartu.
Tunnel for pedestrians and cyclistsl in Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
In a joint project involving the City of Tartu and national railway infrastructure company Eesti Raudtee, plans are in place to construct two light traffic tunnels under the railway in the university town.

This year, the City of Tartu also wants to continue the reconstruction of Puiestee tänav. As the latter will be more expensive than originally planned, the construction of the railway tunnels is set to be postponed until 2025.

According to the City of Tartu's investment plan for this year, it will continue with the reconstruction of Puiestee tänav. Reconstruction work on the section between Narva maantee and Roosi tänav was completed last year. This year Puiestee tänav will get a new section, stretching from Roosi tänav to the junction with Jaama tänav.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm told ERR that it is cyclists who currently have to deal with the most difficult conditions when traveling on Puiestee tänav. "The sidewalks are narrow and are in a bad state at the moment. Puiestee tänav will be part of our main network of cycle paths in the future, so there are going to be cycle paths planned along there," he said.

While initial estimates put the reconstruction of the almost one-kilometer-long section of the street at just over €1.1 million, it is now expected to cost nearly €2.5 million.

Tamm said that in connection with the facilities and buildings under the administration of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, which are located on Raatuse tänav, a new solution will be used for the intersection between Raatuse and Puiestee tänav, which takes into taking into account higher traffic volumes than previously planned for.

The city will cover the increased costs by reducing the cost of other projects. At the same time, €255,000, which was originally earmarked to fund the construction of two tunnels under the railway near Variku School and the Maxima store on Võru tänav, will now also be used to partly cover the increase.

"Not building these tunnels has never been considered. The only issue is that the preparation has taken a little more time and as a result, construction has been delayed by a few months. €255,000 was also already a reduced amount. The original amount in the budget was higher. Then, at some point, it became clear that not all of this money could be used as the construction work was delayed. Now, it is finally clear that this year this money earmarked for the construction work cannot be used at all. This amount will certainly be higher in next year's budget than the €255,000 for these tunnels – it will probably be closer to €500,000," Tamm said.

The preliminary designs for the rail tunnels are now being finalized, which means decisions have been made regarding the most convenient ways for light traffic to move in and out of the tunnels.

Riho Vjatkin, head of construction services at Eesti Raudtee, said that looking at the timetable, the work will indeed not be completed this year. "Convenient use has been the main focus for the City of Tartu, so that cyclists can travel in a pleasant and safe way. The more in-depth preparatory work for this project has been more serious and time-consuming."

--

Editor: Michael Cole

