Estonian Defense Forces release annual yearbook

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) released its 2023 yearbook on Friday which outlines its activities and developments over the last year.

The yearbook gives the public an overview of the EDF's activities over the last year, during an "extremely turbulent time".

Due to the current security situation, it focuses on developing Estonia's defense.

Additionally, insights about the war in Ukraine and how the EDF can learn from Ukraine's experiences are included.

The EDF's Intelligence Center also put together an overview of how Russia has operated and adapted to a full-scale invasion.

"Russia continues its war in Ukraine, while displaying aggression in both the rhetoric of its ruling elite and society, and is planning to increase the size of its military and production output of its military industry," EDF chief Gen. Martin Herem said in the report's introduction.

He said the EDF and the country have taken these threats seriously over the past two years,

"More difficult and challenging times are likely to lie ahead, but we have more iron, more people, and more wisdom than ever before. This instills confidence," the general wrote.

The annual review can be read online in English here.

