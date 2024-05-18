Kantar Emor: Only Social Democrats increase their support in May poll

Support for the Social Democratic Party rose to 18 percent in a nationwide poll commissioned by ERR and conducted by Kantar Emor in May, putting it on par with the Reform Party and EKRE.

The Kantar Emor poll commissioned by ERR shows that Isamaa remained the most popular party in May, but with its 22 percent support the party continues a downward trend that began last month. In February and March Isamaa had 27 percent support.

Isamaa is followed by the Reform Party and SDE, both with 18 percent support, and EKRE with 17 percent support. While support for the Reform Party and EKRE remained largely stable compared to the survey conducted a month ago, support for SDE increased by 4 percentage points, beyond the margin of statistical error.

The Center Party was supported by 13 percent. Support for the Center remains very strong among voters of other nationalities, mainly Russian-speaking Estonians, at 54 percent, while support among native Estonian speakers only is almost non-existent, at 1.9 percent.

The support for Parempoolsed and Eesti 200 was at 5 percent, the electoral threshold.

Two percent supported Greens and 1 percent the Estonian United Left Party (EÜVP).

Twenty-six percent of respondents were undecided, the same percentage as in the April poll.

If "I don't know" respondents are taken into account, Isamaa scored 16 percent support in May.

SDE, the Reform Party and EKRE were equally supported by 13 percent.

The Center Party received 8 percent, while Parempoolsed and Eesti 200 both got 4 percent support, and the Greens Party got 1.5 percent.

In a poll of the Riigikogu electorate (where the so-called "Russian vote" carries less weight than in local elections), the Center Party was the most popular party in the capital in May, with 25 percent of the vote, although its support has been declining.

Support for SDE in Tallinn was 22 percent, the Reform Party 18 percent and Isamaa 13 percent.

Seven percent of voters in the capital prefer Parempoolsed, 6 percent EKRE, 4 percent Eesti 200 and 2 percent Greens.

SDE is the most popular party among the youngest respondents, i.e., those aged 18–24, while SDE is tied with EKRE for first place with nearly equal support among those aged 25–34. Isamaa is the favored choice among people aged 35 to 49; EKRE and Isamaa are equally preferred among people aged 50 to 64 and 65 to 74; and the Reform Party is the preferred choice among those aged 75 and over.

Kantar Emor conducted an online and phone survey among 1,471 Estonian citizens of voting age between May 6 and 15. Given the sample size, the maximum possible margin of error is ± 2.3 percent.

--

