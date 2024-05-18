Estonian party ratings 2018-2024
Kantar Emor pollsters have been conducting regular party support ratings on behalf of ERR since January 1, 2022. Previous polls were conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.
Editor: Kristina Kersa
Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.
Kantar Emor pollsters have been conducting regular party support ratings on behalf of ERR since January 1, 2022. Previous polls were conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.
Editor: Kristina Kersa
ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.
To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.
Staff, contacts & comments