Turu-uuringud poll: Isamaa down, Social Democrats coming up

A postage stamp depicting the Riigikogu Building.
Support for the Isamaa party has dropped from 27 percent in April to 22 percent in May in the regular Turu-uuringute poll, while the Social Democratic Party has jumped from 13 percent last month to 19 percent in May.

Despite a slump, Isamaa remains the most popular political force in May on 22 percent.

The Social Democrats (SDE) are now in second place (19 percent), with the Reform Party (17 percent) and the Conservative People's Party (16 percent) close on their heels. Both still outperformed SDE in April.

The Center Party (8 percent) and Eesti 200 (6 percent) have the lowest ratings among parliamentary parties.

Of non-parliamentary parties, Parempoolsed are the most popular hitting the election threshold of 5 percent in May.

The Estonian Greens have 2 percent of the potential vote, as does the Koos party, while the remaining political parties share a rating of 1 percent between them. Two percent of respondents would vote for an independent candidate.

(Reformierakond = Reform; Keskerakond = Center; Eestimaa Ühendatud Vasakpartei = United Left Party; Eestimaa Rohelised = Greens; Muu erakond = other parties; Üksikkandidaat = Independent candidates). Source: Turu-uuringute AS

SDE's rise has had a positive effect on the combined rating of coalition parties, which came to 42 percent in May, while that for the opposition has dropped from 52 percent in April to 46 percent in May.

The poll was conducted May 9-21 during which period 897 citizens of at least 18 years of age were questioned. Half of interviews were conducted over the phone and half online. The ratings are calculated based only on the responses of people who have a political preference.

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

