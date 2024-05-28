Shiro Takatani, Dumb Type hold 'Tangent' European premiere in Tartu

Shiro Takatani and art collective Dumb Type's new production
Shiro Takatani and art collective Dumb Type's new production "Tangent" Source: Yoshikazu Inoue
In early June, Japanese visual technology theater director Shiro Takatani and artist collective Dumb Type will premiere their new production "Tangent" in Estonia's second-largest city.

"Tangent" is Shiro Takatani's first show as a solo artist since his 2015 "St/II". The new performance celebrates 40 years of work by the multidisciplinary artist collective Dumb Type.

The work explores the theme of the liminal space: the extraordinary within the ordinary, the strange realm where two contrasting elements both coexist at the same time.

The performance crosses the boundaries between visual art and performance art by focusing on the interrelationships between art, science, and technology.

Media artist Takatani is known for pioneering fresh possibilities in the performing arts scene. He started in 1984, in Japan, as the co-founder and core member of Dumb Type. 

Dumb Type collective pieces have been exhibited and displayed around the world, such as the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Photography, Musée d'art contemporain de Lyon, Centre Pompidou, and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

In 2022, Dumb Type represented Japan at the Venice Biennale.

The production's world premiere took place in Kyoto in February. It will launch in Europe at Tartu's Vanemuine Theater on June 4-5 as part of the Tartu 2024 capital of culture program.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

