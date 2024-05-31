Replacing an ID lost when traveling to become easier

Estonian passport (photo is illustrative).
Source: Piret Kooli
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will next week adopt a solution that will allow people who lose their ID while traveling to apply for a new one using video conferencing.

A one-time return certificate will be issued to individuals who lose their identity documents abroad, allowing them to return home. Previously, these documents were only issued by honorary consuls and embassies on-site. However, a new solution is being developed that will allow individuals to verify their identity via video call.

According to Tiina Kallasmaa, an advisor at the Consular Assistance Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this service is particularly necessary in countries with large territories.

"No longer will you need to travel somewhere to verify your identity. You can do it very conveniently from home or a hotel room, using a computer or phone," Kallasmaa told ERR.

There is high demand for this service, as the ministry issued nearly 600 temporary documents to citizens abroad last year.

The costs of postage and state fees associated with the return certificate ordered via video call must be covered by the requester. The document will reach the individual within three to five days.

Replacement documents can still be obtained on-site at consulates and embassies. In the absence of an Estonian representation, member states will provide assistance.

"If there is an embassy of another European country in the country where you are staying, you should go there to request your document," added Kallasmaa.

There are 25 countries in the world without representations from either Estonia or other European Union member states. In such cases, remote identification will again be helpful in ordering the necessary document.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

