Fines and state fees to rise from 2025

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu approved new amendments doubling the fine unit and increasing state fees.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the Bill on Amendments to the State Fees Act and Amendments to Other Associated Acts (417 SE), fee rates have stayed at the same level for over 20 years and no longer cover the costs relating to the acts performed.

For example, according to the bill, the state fee paid upon applying for an ID card will rise from €30 to €45, and the fee upon applying for a passport will rise from €45 to €60.

The state fee for entries concerning marriage will increase from €30 to €70 and the fee for entries concerning divorce will increase from €50 to €90.

Reduced state fees will continue to apply for children, pensioners, disabled people and, in the case of travel documents, beneficiaries of international protection.

Additionally, the maximum fine for a misdemeanor will increase from €1,200 to €2,400.

The law creates an exception for minors, who must be based on half the amount of the fine when imposing or sentencing them.

Speeding fines will also rise.

Fifty-eight Riigikogu members voted for the adoption of this law and 24 against.

