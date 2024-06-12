Fines and state fees to rise from 2025

News
ID card.
ID card. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu approved new amendments doubling the fine unit and increasing state fees.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the Bill on Amendments to the State Fees Act and Amendments to Other Associated Acts (417 SE), fee rates have stayed at the same level for over 20 years and no longer cover the costs relating to the acts performed.

For example, according to the bill, the state fee paid upon applying for an ID card will rise from €30 to €45, and the fee upon applying for a passport will rise from €45 to €60.

The state fee for entries concerning marriage will increase from €30 to €70 and the fee for entries concerning divorce will increase from €50 to €90.

Reduced state fees will continue to apply for children, pensioners, disabled people and, in the case of travel documents, beneficiaries of international protection.

Additionally, the maximum fine for a misdemeanor will increase from €1,200 to €2,400.

The law creates an exception for minors, who must be based on half the amount of the fine when imposing or sentencing them.

Speeding fines will also rise.

Fifty-eight Riigikogu members voted for the adoption of this law and 24 against.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12.06

Riigikogu supports use of nuclear energy in Estonia

12.06

Fines and state fees to rise from 2025

12.06

Riigikogu approves car tax bill

12.06

Defense ministry's top official to resign over government inaction

12.06

Greek island opens artist residency named after Estonian writer

12.06

Enigmatic US musician John Maus to perform Tallinn show in November

12.06

Reinsalu expects Isamaa to be asked before admitting Madison to EPP Group

12.06

Network issues plague SMS warning notification system

12.06

Solo sailor dreams of crossing the Atlantic Ocean

12.06

Statistics: Pesticide sales in Estonia down for second year in a row

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

12.06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

12.06

Defense ministry's top official to resign over government inaction

12.06

Jaak Madison: My journey with EKRE drawing to an end

12.06

Johannes Erm takes European Championships decathlon gold

12.06

Baltic audit offices: Rail Baltica looking at €19 billion deficit

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo