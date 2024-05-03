Estonian identity document fees to rise significantly

Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonian residence permit and identity document fees will rise significantly from January 1, 2025.

The price of an ID card will rise from €30 to €45 – from €20 to €35 if done by self-service, and a passport will increase from €45 to €60 – or €35 to €60 if done via self-service.

A residence permit will cost €60 or €70 under the new rules. An e-Resident's identity card will rise from €100 to €150.

If a ID card, passport, and residence permit card are needed urgently the the fee will rise to €250. Prices are currently set at €45, €58, and €64, respectively.

The current and new fees. Source: Siseministeerium

"The state fee for identity documents has been increased only once in about 10 years. At the same time, labor costs have increased significantly and new and more convenient ways for applicants to apply for and obtain documents and e-solutions have been created," said Elen Kraavik, advisor to the Border Guard and Migration Policy Department of the Ministry of the Interior.

Kraavik said fees are connected to the direct and indirect costs of processing applications.

"At the same time, however, we have introduced a state fee for identity cards that is lower than the cost price, in order to ensure the availability of identity documents for Estonian citizens," said Kraavik.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

