ERR in Donetsk oblast: Ruins now dotted with Ukrainian defensive positions

News
Anton Aleksejev reporting from Donetsk oblast.
Anton Aleksejev reporting from Donetsk oblast. Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"
News

In the course of more than two years of full-scale war since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, hundreds of Ukrainian settlements on or near the front line have been abandoned.

Amid the ruins and deserted buildings, Ukrainian personnel are now defending their positions.

ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) crew visited one such village, in the Donetsk oblast.

The same crew had filmed the same personnel, from the 24th Brigade, near Bakhmut last year, during the most intense battles there.

Even then, weaponry such as the mortars troops were using were not of the state-of-the-art variety, meaning there may still be a need for newer equipment.

On Ukrainian soldier, Ivan, said the lager mortars they had were: "Considering they're range and accuracy, I would say among the best."

"War is war, nothing changes. Everywhere is tough during wartime. It was hard in Bakhmut, then in Chasiv Yar, and it's hard here now. Nowhere is easy street. The enemy is formidable, they have plenty of human resources, and they can afford the cannon fodder to advance," Ukrainian soldier Vassyl explained.

Compared with the other front-line sections, the situation in the village ERR visited, which cannot be named for security reasons, seemed relatively calm. This may be the reason why the Ukrainian troops deployed there are issued with a limited amount of ammunition.

Another soldier ERR spoke to, Mykola, said: "The best situation in terms of ammo came during our first counteroffensive in the Kherson region," which was back in the second half of 2022.

"We were engaged near the village of Bezumiannoye, and fired 50-60 rounds a day, per mortar, and we had two of them. We had quite a bit of ammo then," Mykola went on.

"In Bakhmut and Soledar, the rounds situation was also more or less okay. But after that... I think much depends on the situation on the front line. Where the situation is more difficult, more ammunition is issued," he added.

"We try to save ammunition and fire accurately. Two or three rounds to hit one target," Ivan said.

Their current target was ranged about 5 kilometers away from their positions.

"The first mortar is for range calibration. These are new mortars, and we still need to rehearse with them. Then comes two or three more shots, and we hit the target," another fighter, Yegor, said.

"At present we are hitting near to the target, so we will recce a bit more and if there are no Orlan drones or other enemy reconnaissance drones flying, we can hit the target more precisely," he went on.

ERR's Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden have been providing regular reportages from the front since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

 Russia illegally annexed the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in 2022, shortly after it invaded Ukraine, meaning taking control of the entire oblast is one of the Kremlin's main war goals.

After Bakhmut fell in May last year, the Russian capture of the Donetsk city of Avdiivka in February this year opened a door for the Kremlin's troops to push westward.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väin

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Linguist: In seven years AI will understand sarcasm in Livonian

18:25

Estonia to stop third-country nations from buying land near strategic facilities

17:58

WHO: Estonian youth less active than their European peers

17:24

Poll: SDE, Isamaa on track for two EP mandates each

16:55

Ministry scraps free county bus travel for Ukrainian refugees

16:27

ERR in Donetsk oblast: Ruins now dotted with Ukrainian defensive positions

16:22

Estonia's e-state app launch planned for end of 2024

15:55

No plans to raise conscripts' monthly allowance

15:17

Gallery: Gonsiori tanäv reopens to cars, public transport

14:55

Ministry promises draft climate law will be ready in June

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

06.06

Estonia's county bus fare price ceilings to skyrocket

06.06

Updated language law raises fines, increases employers' responsibility

06.06

Experts: ECB decision to lower interest rates will not immediately affect loans

06.06

Tallinn's bus, tram timetables to temporarily change from June 7

06.06

Narva planning to build four-star hotel

09:48

Warm weather brings forth angry horseflies alongside mosquitoes

08:54

Sauna enthusiasts aiming to set new world record

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo