KGB Prison Cells opens deported children's anniversary exhibition

On June 14, Tallinn KGB Prison Cells opens the exhibition "Deported Childhood. Stories of survivors" ("Küüditatud lapsepõlv. Ellujääjate lood") telling the stories of the children who returned home from Siberia.

During the Soviet occupation, over 30,000 people, including thousands of children were forced forcibly taken away from Estonia. Most of them never saw Estonia again. The exhibition is about those who managed to return from Serbia alive.

The museum thinks the deported children's stories are very important today while Russia is deporting children illegally again in the occupied Ukraine.

"In the Vabamu collection, there are many deportee stories, and it is not only important to collect these stories, but to keep telling them. Especially now, when we see that Russia is committing similar gruesome crimes again," said the Vabamu curator-exhibition leader Martin Vaino.

The exhibition was created by Aive Peil, Liisi Rannast-Kask, and Martin Vaino.

"Deported Childhood. Stories of Survivors" will remain open until February 2025.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

