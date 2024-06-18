Defense minister believes Estonia could borrow to buy munitions

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said that Estonia should borrow to procure the €1.6 billion worth of various types of munitions its armed forces need and hike taxes to pay back the loan.

"Of course, I would like to see the money reach the national defense field. The finance minister and I have discussed how exactly that could happen," Pevkur said.

"I feel that we should borrow in the short term. For example, €500 million in three consecutive years and use a national defense tax to repay the money, let's say, over ten years. But the exact funding methodology is up to the Ministry of Finance to propose," the defense minister told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news Monday.

--

