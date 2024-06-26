Tartuff announces first two movies of 2024 program

News
A cut from the film
A cut from the film "Hajjan - Desert Jockey" Source: Kaader filmist
News

Tartu Love Film Festival Tartuff returns to Estonia's second largest city this August and the first two movies on the program are "Hajjan - Desert Jockey" and "Salli".

Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) will turn into a ticket-free open-air cinema from August 5-10.

Altogether, 12 more-or-less love films will be screened at the open-air cinema, followed by the youth- and documentary program at Tartu Elektriteater cinema. The full program will be announced in mid-July.

The first film, "Hajjan - Desert Jockey" is a coming-of-age drama from Saudi Arabia, directed by Abu Bakr Shawky.

"It brings the spirit of American Westerns to the vast deserts of the Arabian Peninsula," was said about the epic desert adventure that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and caused long queues at Saudi Arabian box offices earlier this year.

When his older brother dies in a race under suspicious circumstances, a teenager, Matar, rides a camel to avenge him. In a story richly steeped in Arabic folklore, the fate of Matar and his camel, Hofira, intertwines most movingly, and their struggle for justice takes on a larger-than-life dimension.

2024 was called Camel Year in Saudi-Arabi to draw attention to the animal's importance in the everyday culture and life of the inhabitants of the Arabian Peninsula.

Continuing the exotic theme, the festival will also screen "Salli", a romantic comedy by Taiwanese director Lien Chien-Hung.

In this, a middle-aged, single chicken farmer, meets his dream man, Martin, a gallery owner in Paris, through a dating app, the Paris gallerist Martin, and despite warnings that Martin might not be real and could be a scammer. Hui-Jun travels to Paris to find the man.

This bittersweet story instills hope that seeking love and discovering oneself is never too late

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:32

Interior ministry wants to grant police right to proactively ban protests

18:39

Audit Office: Estonia risks EC proceedings, fines for waste recycling failure

18:08

Vehicles queuing for several days at South Estonian border crossings

18:03

Aspen forest vs aspen plantation on former farmland have distinct fungi varieties

17:25

Harri Tiido: Of orientalism in the West

17:25

Estonia's music festival Unda to host two-day party in top Berlin club

16:57

Former President Arnold Rüütel leaves EKRE

16:55

Mingo Rajandi's concert opens Triigi Filharmoonia's ninth season

16:02

Swiss expert: Saar had no chance against heavyweight Alain Berset

16:00

Watch again: PM Kallas and her counterpart Luc Frieden's joint press conference in Luxembourg

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.06

Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

25.06

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

25.06

Saar loses Council of Europe leadership vote Updated

25.06

Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

25.06

Card payments soon possible without internet access

25.06

Queues no longer forming on Estonian side of Narva border crossing

24.06

Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure

07:44

Party ratings: Isamaa gains while EKRE loses supporters

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo