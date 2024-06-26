Tartuff announces first two movies of 2024 program

Tartu Love Film Festival Tartuff returns to Estonia's second largest city this August and the first two movies on the program are "Hajjan - Desert Jockey" and "Salli".

Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) will turn into a ticket-free open-air cinema from August 5-10.

Altogether, 12 more-or-less love films will be screened at the open-air cinema, followed by the youth- and documentary program at Tartu Elektriteater cinema. The full program will be announced in mid-July.

The first film, "Hajjan - Desert Jockey" is a coming-of-age drama from Saudi Arabia, directed by Abu Bakr Shawky.

"It brings the spirit of American Westerns to the vast deserts of the Arabian Peninsula," was said about the epic desert adventure that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and caused long queues at Saudi Arabian box offices earlier this year.

When his older brother dies in a race under suspicious circumstances, a teenager, Matar, rides a camel to avenge him. In a story richly steeped in Arabic folklore, the fate of Matar and his camel, Hofira, intertwines most movingly, and their struggle for justice takes on a larger-than-life dimension.

2024 was called Camel Year in Saudi-Arabi to draw attention to the animal's importance in the everyday culture and life of the inhabitants of the Arabian Peninsula.

Continuing the exotic theme, the festival will also screen "Salli", a romantic comedy by Taiwanese director Lien Chien-Hung.

In this, a middle-aged, single chicken farmer, meets his dream man, Martin, a gallery owner in Paris, through a dating app, the Paris gallerist Martin, and despite warnings that Martin might not be real and could be a scammer. Hui-Jun travels to Paris to find the man.

This bittersweet story instills hope that seeking love and discovering oneself is never too late

