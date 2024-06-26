Estonia's European Parliament election results confirmed

News
News

On Tuesday, the Election Commission confirmed the results of the European Parliament elections in Estonia.

The commission registered Jüri Ratas (Isamaa), Riho Terras (Isamaa), Marina Kaljurand (SDP), Sven Mikser (S), Urmas Paet (Reform SDP), Jaak Madison (EKRE) and Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) as members of the European Parliament.

However, Kõlvart has already said he will give his sea to Jana Toom (Centre).

The substitute members list was also registered.

The election results are considered to be announced on the day following the publication of the election commission's decision in the Riigi Teataja.

Elected Riigikogu members have 10 days from the announcement to decide whether or not they wll take up their seats.

The commission also agreed to repay the deposits of political parties and independent candidates who reached the 5 percent electoral threshold.

Non-refundable deposits worth €69,700 will be transferred to the state budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:55

Estonia's European Parliament election results confirmed

09:18

Institute: More people with drug use experience in Estonia

08:45

Gallery: QBA's travel exhibition on display at Tallinn's Valge Kuup

08:20

Estonian competitiveness report: manufacturing industry biggest concern

07:44

Party ratings: Isamaa gains while EKRE loses supporters

07:29

Overview: 31 authors fetch maximum library lending compensation

25.06

Saar loses Council of Europe leadership vote Updated

25.06

Julika Luts: Ukraine as an EU member a victory for Estonia

25.06

A-Gallery opens Eliza Hiiop's solo exhibition 'Sensory Spaces'

25.06

Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.06

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

24.06

Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure

25.06

Card payments soon possible without internet access

25.06

Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

25.06

Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

25.06

Queues no longer forming on Estonian side of Narva border crossing

25.06

Smoking may be banned in Estonian parks and beaches

25.06

Experiment finds cocaine at election night events of several political parties

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo