Estonia's European Parliament election results confirmed

On Tuesday, the Election Commission confirmed the results of the European Parliament elections in Estonia.

The commission registered Jüri Ratas (Isamaa), Riho Terras (Isamaa), Marina Kaljurand (SDP), Sven Mikser (S), Urmas Paet (Reform SDP), Jaak Madison (EKRE) and Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) as members of the European Parliament.

However, Kõlvart has already said he will give his sea to Jana Toom (Centre).

The substitute members list was also registered.

The election results are considered to be announced on the day following the publication of the election commission's decision in the Riigi Teataja.

Elected Riigikogu members have 10 days from the announcement to decide whether or not they wll take up their seats.

The commission also agreed to repay the deposits of political parties and independent candidates who reached the 5 percent electoral threshold.

Non-refundable deposits worth €69,700 will be transferred to the state budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!