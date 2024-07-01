Allied aircraft practice in Estonian airspace

On Monday, July 1, German Air Force pilots stationed at Lielvārde Air Base in Latvia will conduct flights, including low-altitude flights, in Estonian airspace with Eurofighter Typhoon jets. The low-altitude flights will occur in designated low-altitude flight areas and not lower than 152 meters (500 feet).

On July 1, low-altitude flights will take place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the designated low-altitude flight areas of eastern, southwestern, southern and central Estonia. The aircraft may pass over settlements or isolated farms, but efforts will be made to avoid populated areas whenever possible.

NATO member countries allocate specific regions and parts of their airspace for air force exercises and training, including low-altitude flights. These exercises comply with Estonian laws and are conducted in agreement with the Transport Administration and the Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS).

According to a decision by the North Atlantic Council, NATO member states' air forces are responsible for the airspace surveillance of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Aircraft ensuring air security are based at Ämari Air Base in Estonia and Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania. Due to runway repairs at Ämari Air Base, fighter jets are currently also stationed at Lielvārde Air Base in Latvia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!