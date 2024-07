More than 2,000 singers from 101 choirs took part in the Sacred Song Festival "Rõõm üle maa" on Saturday in Viljandi.

The performance was part of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church's (EELK) 2024 church day, which took place from June 27-30.

The last Sacred Song Festival (Vaimulik laulupidu) took place in 2015.

Watch the event below.

