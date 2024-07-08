Tallinn Colors Festival takes place July 12-14

A three-day festival emphasizing Estonia's diversity will take place this weekend in Tallinn's Paavli Cultural Factory.

"Tallinn Colors is a vibrant festival designed for curious explorers. Uniting communities through the simple art of getting together and doing things, music, food and art, we'll turn Paavli Kultuurivabrik into an all-around make-your-own-adventure where no stop is similar to the last one," the organizers say.

This event brings together various artists, musicians, and creatives who offer visitors unique and colorful experiences.

The aim of the festival is to unite different communities in Estonia through shared activities, providing captivating musical performances, art, and food.

"The event is an excellent opportunity for both locals and tourists to discover and enjoy Tallinn's diverse cultural landscape." organizers say.

Tallinn Colors is a mix of communities from Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle-East and Estonia that is organized in partnership with K6VN, Tin Can, Liveurope, Paavli Kultuurivabrik, Tallinn Muusikalinn, Eesti Kultuurkapital, Lazytime, The Moroccan Cultural Society, Estonian Academy of Arts, MONDO, AfroChill, Secret Mexican Society, and Timuti 8.

More information can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!