New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn in August

Czech company Rekola Bikesharing will start operating in Tallinn at the end of August with 200 bicycles.

Founded in 2013 as a small non-profit project in Prague, Rekola started by repairing old bicycles, painting them pink, and sharing them within the community.

The company now has a network of 3,000 bicycles across eight cities in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Vítek Ježek, CEO and founder, said Rekola Bikesharing wants to make cities a better place to move around and live in.

"That's why we chose Tallinn. We believe that together with the city government, we can make it an even better place to live, as there is a strong desire for change here," he said in a statement.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said he was pleased the service was launching in the capital on "free market principles, without requiring taxpayer money to start the project." He said Tallinn and Rekola's plans "perfectly align".

The service will help to reduce traffic congestion and carbon dioxide emissions, Tallinn City Government said.

