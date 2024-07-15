Riigikogu to start revising car tax law

The Riigikogu agreed to redraft the vehicle tax bill that was rejected by the president last month.

On Monday, Riigikogu members voted on whether to readopt the law in its unchanged, in its current form. In total, 93 voted against doing so and four abstained.

Deputy Chairman of the Riigikogu Toomas Kivimägi set a deadline of 4 p.m. on July 19 as the deadline for submitting amendments.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Finance Committee Annely Akkermann (Reform) said passing the tax depends on the number of amendments. She hoped the committee could review them and put them to MPs next week.

"We will see how many amendment proposals are received by Friday, it depends on how quickly we can review them," Akkermann told ERR on Monday.

She hoped the revised bill could be passed this summer when the new government is appointed.

Karis did not promulgate the law on June 25, finding that its provisions violated the principle of equal treatment.

The law obligates vehicle owners to pay two new taxes.

The first will have to be paid by owners annually on vehicles registered in the motor register. The tax rate for passenger cars will consist of a base component, a specific CO2 emissions component and a gross weight component.

Secondly, a motor vehicle registration fee will be established which will be paid upon the registration of passenger cars and vans in the motor register.

Buying and owning a car will become between 5 and 15 percent more expensive than they are now.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!