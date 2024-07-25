Riigikogu to convene for extraordinary car tax bill session Monday

News
Riigikogu building.
Riigikogu building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Riigikogu is to hold another extraordinary session on Monday, primarily to discuss the planned car tax bill's second reading.

The bill was last month returned by President Alar Karis unsigned, and will be amended. Depending on how the second reading goes, a second extraordinary session may be called on the Monday, to process its third and final reading.

The first session starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, and will continue until the agenda is exhausted.

That agenda includes the second reading of the Income Tax Act Amendment Bill (Bill 443 SE) as well as the Motor Vehicle Tax Act (Bill 364 UA).

If and when both bills' second readings get completed, a second extraordinary session will be held on the same day, starting one hour after the conclusion of the first session and continuing until its agenda is completed.

This would cover the same two bills' third and final readings.

Substantive amendments can be made ahead of the second reading of a bill.

The Riigikogu initially passed the government-initiated Motor Vehicle Tax bill on June 12.

However, on June 25 President Alar Karis exercised his constitutional right to not promulgate a law, citing in this case concerns that its provisions violated the principle of equal treatment.

Opposition members picketing the Riigikogu in protest against the planned car tax, June 5, 2024. Source: ERR

The law treated people with disabilities differently, it was argued: Vehicles specifically adapted for transporting disabled people were exempt from the tax, but if no modification was needed to transport a disabled person, the tax applied to that person's vehicle.

The president recommended that the Riigikogu re-examine the law, to ensure it complies with the constitution.

On July 15, the Riigikogu decided not to support the law in its current form, as returned to parliament by the President, meaning the law will be revised ahead of the second reading.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) is also to take his oath of office at Monday's session, since he was on an official visit to the U.S. when the rest of the government was sworn in on Tuesday.

The Riigikogu would normally be on its summer recess, but has had to convene in recent days in any case, thanks to the change in administration.

The car tax plan was announced over a year ago, after the previous Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition entered office, but had proved controversial and progress had been slow.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Merili Nael

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:17

Miniature defense industrial park to be built at Ämari

11:45

Riigikogu to convene for extraordinary car tax bill session Monday

11:20

Gallery: New government holds first session

11:10

Ministry's plan would allow hospital pharmacies to import medicines

10:37

Estonia to face higher electricity prices after Russian grid decoupling

09:57

President Alar Karis and first lady attending Paris Olympics opening ceremony

09:18

Reinsalu questions legitimacy of Pevkur appearing as defense minister

08:54

Ministries not yet clear on how 10 percent cuts will be made

08:09

Estonia to take on new tasks as part of new NATO capability targets

07:59

Thursday's weather to include more showers, thunderstorms

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.07

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

24.07

Deputy mayor: If the government gives in Tallinn will only have to fire 80 teachers

24.07

Businessman: Instead of tax hikes, the tax-free minimum should have been slashed

24.07

Tax rises may hinder real estate market recovery

24.07

Defense minister: Heightened US presence in Estonia needed

24.07

Coalition will not remove right to vote from Russian, Belarusian citizens

24.07

Eugenics blossomed in Estonia in the interwar period

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo