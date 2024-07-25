Riigikogu to convene for extraordinary car tax bill session Monday

The Riigikogu is to hold another extraordinary session on Monday, primarily to discuss the planned car tax bill's second reading.

The bill was last month returned by President Alar Karis unsigned, and will be amended. Depending on how the second reading goes, a second extraordinary session may be called on the Monday, to process its third and final reading.

The first session starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, and will continue until the agenda is exhausted.

That agenda includes the second reading of the Income Tax Act Amendment Bill (Bill 443 SE) as well as the Motor Vehicle Tax Act (Bill 364 UA).

If and when both bills' second readings get completed, a second extraordinary session will be held on the same day, starting one hour after the conclusion of the first session and continuing until its agenda is completed.

This would cover the same two bills' third and final readings.

Substantive amendments can be made ahead of the second reading of a bill.

The Riigikogu initially passed the government-initiated Motor Vehicle Tax bill on June 12.

However, on June 25 President Alar Karis exercised his constitutional right to not promulgate a law, citing in this case concerns that its provisions violated the principle of equal treatment.

Opposition members picketing the Riigikogu in protest against the planned car tax, June 5, 2024. Source: ERR

The law treated people with disabilities differently, it was argued: Vehicles specifically adapted for transporting disabled people were exempt from the tax, but if no modification was needed to transport a disabled person, the tax applied to that person's vehicle.

The president recommended that the Riigikogu re-examine the law, to ensure it complies with the constitution.

On July 15, the Riigikogu decided not to support the law in its current form, as returned to parliament by the President, meaning the law will be revised ahead of the second reading.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) is also to take his oath of office at Monday's session, since he was on an official visit to the U.S. when the rest of the government was sworn in on Tuesday.

The Riigikogu would normally be on its summer recess, but has had to convene in recent days in any case, thanks to the change in administration.

The car tax plan was announced over a year ago, after the previous Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition entered office, but had proved controversial and progress had been slow.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!