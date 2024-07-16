President tasks Kristen Michal with forming next government

President Alar Karis on Tuesday morning met with Kristen Michal, the Reform Party's prime ministerial candidate, and gave him the role of forming Estonia's new coalition

After meeting with party leaders on Monday, Karis said several hold the ambition to become prime minister, but Reform, SDE, and Eesti 200 have the ability to form a government.

The three parties have governed together since May 2023. They started new coalition negotiations on July 8.

Michal now has 14 days to form a government. The Riigikogu must then vote the new coalition into office. It is expected to take office around the start of August.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) resigned on Monday but will continue as acting prime minister until the new government is sworn in. She has been nominated as the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

--

