Statistics: Construction price index continued to rise in Q2 2024

News
Crane at work.
Crane at work. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The construction price index rose by 2.2 percent on year to the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2024), state agency Statistics Estonia has reported.

Between Q1 2024 and Q2 2204, the index rose by 0.7 percent.

Commenting on the results, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Ülo Paulus said: "Compared with Q1 2024, the labor force was 1.3 percent costlier, the cost of using building machines rose by 2.4 percent, and the price of building materials by 0.2 percent."

"The increase in the cost of machinery was mainly driven by the rise in the rental costs of small machines, and the increase in material prices was due to a slight rise in the price of wood," Paulus added.

Paulus pointed out that in Q2 2024, compared with Q2 2023, the construction price index was primarily influenced by the 7.2-percent rise in workers' wages, which accounted for more than a half of the index change.

The construction price index expresses the change in construction expenditures taking into consideration the price changes of three basic inputs: Labor force, building machines, and building materials.

Consumer price index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Calculating the index takes in four groups of buildings: Detached houses, apartment blocks, industrial buildings and office buildings.

Changes in consumer price index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Meanwhile the repair and reconstruction work price index rose by 0.6 percent compared between the first and second quarters of this year, and by 0.8 percent on year to Q2 2024.

The repair and reconstruction work price index covers office buildings alone.

 Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:00

Top figure skating choreographer visits Tallinn, gives seminar

15:18

Statistics: Construction price index continued to rise in Q2 2024

14:46

Swimming not recommended at Tartu's Anne Canal

13:55

Former EDF chief joins Milrem Robotics

13:41

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

13:28

New Estonian minister: Crimea is part of Ukraine and Putin is a criminal

12:54

Estonia prefers negotiation to tariffs on China-made e-vehicles

12:18

Mark Lajal qualifies for Chicago ATP tournament main table

11:42

Child allowance policy changes likely clear by autumn

11:34

Kristen Michal: It is what it is but someone will have to fix things

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.07

Estonia's new government: Who's who

22.07

Gallery: President Karis appoints Kristen Michal's coalition to office

09:36

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

22.07

Estonia's border guard to get anti-tank weapon systems to counter hybrid threats

21.07

Tallinn city architect: I want the best living environment along the Baltic

13:41

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo