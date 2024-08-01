EDF announces new division commander

Indrek Sirel.
Indrek Sirel. Source: mil.ee
From August 1, Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, who previously served as Estonia's representative to NATO and the EU, will lead the Estonian Defense Forces' division.

"I will continue to develop the division and, like my predecessor Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, I will focus on the main purpose of the division's battlefield: conducting deep ground combat within the framework of defensive plans," Sirel said.

Sirel said that he is certain that the division is ready to defend Estonia as part of a larger force.

"We have the potential to make this readiness and capacity even more effective. The readiness and development of the division as a whole depends on each and every one of us: every active and reserve member of the division, every ground combatant and civilian service member," he added.

Sirel replaces Veiko-Vello Palm who resigned earlier this year.

Sirel has held multiple roles in EDF since joining in 1993.

From 2016 until June 2021 he served as deputy commander of the EDF.

In August 2021 he was appointed as the Estonian Military Representative to NATO and EU.

He has also received several state decorations: Order of the Cross of Eagle – II class, Army Officer Golden Cross, Commander Legion of Merit (US) and also is the recipient of Estonian Parachutist Badge.

More information is available on NATO's website.

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

