Estonia sees big drop in juvenile crime this summer

Summer often brings an uptick in juvenile crime in the capital, but the number of reports has fallen this year by almost 40 percent. However, this does not mean the problems have completely disappeared.

Although the number of crimes committed by teenagers usually increases in the summer, the situation is calmer this year – especially in Tallinn city center, said Ivar Saar, district head of Tallinn's Kesklinn district at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

In June and July 2023, a total of 1,356 juvenile violations were registered but the number has dropped to 850 this year.

Saar said most cases are connected to alcohol consumption, breaking traffic regulations – such as driving without a license or not wearing a helmet, and theft.

Crimes connected to tobacco products or drugs have decreased.

In Tallinn, big groups of teenagers like to gather at Tammsaare Park, Musumägi and Kanuti Garden. "But at the moment there have been no problems in these places," said Aivar Toompere, head of the Tallinn Municipal Police.

Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" also looked at the situation in Tallinn's Uus Maailm district which has been experiencing problems this summer from younger children, suspected to be between six and 12.

On social media there have been reports of pulling up flowers beds, pouring sour cream on cars, and stealing from local businesses.

Uus Maailm resident Kristel Viire told AK she came across three boys and one young girl in the neighborhood and overheard they were on their way to Grossi store to throw water balloons. She suspected the girl was under seven years old.

"I told her to go home, she started crying and ran home," Viire said.

The owner of Thai Stop restaurant on Koidu tänav said young children have stolen bottles of fizzy drinks or money from the tip jar. The problems have been reported to the PPA.

Saar said: "There is no lack of intervention on our part. Minors under 14 years of age are dealt with in the framework of the incident by the police, they get the information, what happened, how old they are, then this information is passed on to the local authority, for example to child protection, and then, if necessary, child protection takes action."

But children under 14 cannot be prosecuted, so the possibilities for dealing with them are limited.

"There are not many opportunities, actually, it's all about a good word and a conversation. It is the parents who will have to compensate for these losses. It is not quite the case that a minor does things, breaks things up and goes on a rampage, and no-one pays for it," said Toompere.

But in general, the situation has improved since last summer – 37 percent fewer juvenile crimes were reported in June and July.

The police also advise adults to take care. Do not leave home or car doors open as crimes often start opportunistically.

