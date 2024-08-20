Museum gifted three Baltic German family portraits

Portraits of members of the Baltic German von Ramm family were handed over to the Art Museum of Estonia on Monday (August 19) as a donation.

The portraits depict the 18th century nobles Karl Adolf von Ramm, Margarete Elisabeth von Ramm (née Stael von Holstein) and Hedwig Ulrike von Ramm (née von Delwig).

The portraits may have come from either the Risti or the Hatu manor in Harju County, both of which belonged to the von Mohrenschildt family, who were related to the von Ramms by marriage, the museum said.

In 2016, the von Mohrenschildt family, now living in Wolfsberg, Austria, handed the paintings over to the then owner of the Padise manor, Karl von Ramm, to be returned to their birthplace in Estonia.

Karl von Ramm, together with his father, Professor Olaf Thomas von Ramm, owned Padise Manor from 1998 to 2020, renovating the house and opening a restaurant and guest house.

Over the past year, the museum has been in contact with the owners of the family portraits discussing the possibilities of preserving, restoring and exhibiting the paintings.

"On behalf of the Art Museum of Estonia, we are grateful to the von Ramm family for the trust they have placed in us, and to the other private owners for the beautiful gesture that shows the way forward, bringing a valuable and interesting addition to the Baltic German portraiture in Estonia's public collections," said Kadi Polli, the director of the Kumu Art Museum and a researcher of Baltic German art.

