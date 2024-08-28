Government to stick to coalition agreement during budget discussions

News
The Government met to discuss the budget on August 27, 2024.
The Government met to discuss the budget on August 27, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Ministers agreed cuts, savings, and the defense tax must be implemented on the first day of budget discussions on Tuesday. The plan must be submitted to the Riigikogu by the end of September.

The government reviewed the economic forecast but Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said it does not change the principles agreed upon during the coalition negotiations.

"The implementation of the coalition agreement is certainly being debated, but only one tax has been agreed, which is the security tax, designed to cover increased security spending for a limited period, and cuts have been agreed.  If anybody is short of energy, we will give the impetus for cuts and try to make these taxes as socially sustainable as possible," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Eesti 200 Chairman Margus Tsahkna said disputes will probably start over cuts. He said the government should not abandon its plan.

"Overarching cuts in those sectors related to wages and labor costs, state benefits and also means-tested social benefits must come up for debate. My concern today is not about the Eesti 200 ministers, but whether too many exemptions will be sought by one minister or another. But then we will end up where we were a year ago – there will be no cuts," said Tsahkna.

While the economy is forecast to grow, the security tax cannot be waived, he stressed.

"Our security situation is not going to get any better in the coming years. And we have to invest in our national defense today, and that money has to be taken. What's important is that it's time-bound," the foreign minister said.

Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) also wants to stick to what has already been agreed. But, she added that the government must also be responsible for people with lower incomes.

"In the case of pensions, the decision to continue with index-linked pensions is the only sensible one, as is an agreement in principle on a rise in the minimum wage, so that the wages of people on lower incomes continue to rise," Sikkut said.

Disputes are expected as the government must hand over the state budget to the Riigikogu in September.

"It takes sleepless evenings and maybe nights, but the job gets done," said Michal.

The next budget debate is scheduled for Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

watch live

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

Government Office's €500,000 top management training program gets underway

13:46

Statistics: Construction volumes down by 4 percent in Q2 2024

13:40

Mart Võrklaev: Government bonds additional source of income and economic catalyst

13:37

Miia Tiilmann makes U20 world championships pole vault final

13:12

20th Night of Ancient Bonfires to commemorate Estonia's boat refugees

12:55

Nordea agrees on fine amount with US authorities

12:14

Relatives identify remains of fallen soldiers in Tehumardi by school badge

11:50

Baltic presidents pledge support for Moldova's EU integration

11:36

Mushrooming essentials include a white bucket, topped up phone and warm jacket

11:07

At least 20 Baltic and Nordic volunteer soldiers have died in Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.08

Dairies: Effect of potential Chinese tariffs on Estonia indirect

27.08

South Africa, Nigeria inter-country ride requests halted due to 'Bolt war'

27.08

Peterburi tee work starts in October as other Tallinn projects near completion

08:21

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

27.08

Swedbank: Economic recovery slower than expected in Estonia

09:35

Estonian government bonds go on sale at 3.3 percent interest rate

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo