Amid cuts, fate of Estonian officials' group summer field trips yet undecided

This week, 200 Estonian civil servants are taking part in a group summer field trip, known as officials' fieldwork (ametnike välitööd), which this year is being held in the Western Estonian islands of Saaremaa and Muhu. The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has yet to decide whether these trips will continue to be organized in the future or fall victim to general budget cuts.

Although ERR requested comment from Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman (SDE) specifically on the topic and necessity of this officials' fieldwork, the ministry responded instead with a general comment.

It states that the cost of organizing the officials' fieldwork in Muhu and Saaremaa on August 26-28 totals approximately €5,500. Included in this amount is the organization of 11 seminars over three days, rental of the necessary premises as well as coffee breaks.

"In addition to civil servants from ministries and state agencies, also invited to and participating in this event are employees of local governments and their agencies (primarily from Saare County), and representatives of local associations, businesses, councils and the local development center," the general response notes. "In all, more than 200 people from over 50 different institutions are taking part in this event."

Asked about what the purpose of this officials' fieldwork is, the ministry responded that the goal is to thoroughly familiarize participants with different regions across Estonia and to raise civil servants' awareness of them.

"During this event, new contacts are made and and cooperative networks established between various institutions, including state and local government employees," the ministry said. "A common exchange of information helps take local situations and issue into account in policy- and decision-making, while also better informing local governments about the activities of the ministries. In the course of this fieldwork, efforts are made to come up with solutions together for the most pressing local issues in order to ensure the respective region's development. It also allows the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture as well as other ministries and state agencies to receive feedback on current policymaking."

Asked if, given the overall atmosphere of austerity, consideration has been given to doing away with organizing this event, the ministry responded, "In a cutback situation, we scrutinize everything, including the organization of fieldwork. Specific cuts are still being decided in-house and within the area of administration."

The first officials' fieldwork event was held in Ida-Viru County in 2017, on the initiative of the Ministry of Culture; the following year's event was likewise held in the Northeastern Estonian county. The Ministry of Finance organized the event in Southeastern Estonia in 2019 and in Central Estonia in 2021. In 2022, the Culture Ministry took over organization of the event again, when it returned once more to Ida-Viru County.

Since 2023, the officials' fieldwork event has been organized by the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture; last year's event was held in Lääne County.

