Government allocates €28 million for National Library, Tallinn Art Hall

The National Library has been undergoing refurbishment work since last summer.
The National Library has been undergoing refurbishment work since last summer. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Almost €28 million will be allocated for the renovation of the National Library of Estonia (RaRa) and the Tallinn Art Hall, the government agreed in principle on Thursday.

Approximately €17.7 million will be used to complete the reconstruction work and furnishing of RaRa and €9.9 million for the renovation of the Tallinn Art Hall.

The majority of the support comes from the state budget, while additional money will be given to furnish the library from the Ministry of Culture.

"My goal has been to complete ongoing construction projects before starting new ones. Both the National Library building at Tõnismägi and the Tallinn Art Hall are celebrating their anniversaries this week. Therefore, it is symbolic and particularly gratifying that the government made this long-awaited decision now," said Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform).

On Tuesday, in an interview with ERR, National Library Director Martin Öövel said that the library's building at Tõnismägi still requires over a million euros to complete construction and an additional €21 million for furnishing.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

