Police to procure compressed air weapons for more effective riot control

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is purchasing compressed air weapons to better manage large-scale disturbances. Compressed air weapons offer a less severe alternative to methods such as shooting rubber bullets.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is expanding its options for responding to potential large-scale unrest. Past examples of such unrest include the Bronze Night riots or the hybrid attack at the Belarus-Lithuania border, where large numbers of illegal immigrants attempted to cross the border at once.

To prepare for crises, the police are acquiring additional water cannons. For the first time, they are also purchasing compressed air weapons, or pneumatic weapons. These weapons use compressed air or other gases to propel a projectile from the barrel.

These weapons won't be issued to regular patrols but will instead be used by rapid response units and riot control teams.

"In cases where the use of a firearm is either not possible or authorized, these weapons can be used to influence individuals. For instance, if someone is throwing bottles or stones, or trying to set fire to a vehicle, a pneumatic weapon could be effective," explained Armin Saarits from the Northern Prefecture's special operations unit.

Jaak Kiviste, from the PPA's readiness and response office, added that compressed air weapons can fire up to several dozen meters and offer a less severe alternative to rubber bullets. The pain inflicted is comparable to that caused by a police baton.

However, Kiviste emphasized that the intent is not necessarily to cause pain with the pneumatic weapons.

"By changing the projectile, these weapons can also be equipped with paintballs, which mark individuals involved in an attack," he noted.

The PPA has issued a framework tender for the acquisition of compressed air weapons, with plans to purchase up to €500,000 worth of weapons over the next four years. Kiviste said the goal is to acquire around a hundred weapons, with the first ones expected to be in police use as early as next year.

Kiviste further explained that the procurement of compressed air weapons became relevant as the country increased its preparedness for crisis situations. Additionally, these weapons have seen technical advancements in recent years.

"They have also been adopted in other countries, such as Finland, and the positive experience there has given us confidence that they are suitable for use here as well," Kiviste remarked.

--

