Around 60% of specialist doctors working several jobs in Estonia

Having more than one job is most common among healthcare workers, including paramedics, doctors, psychologists, speech therapists and physiotherapists. Nearly 60 percent of specialists and paramedics hold multiple jobs, according to data from Statistics Estonia.

According to Kadri Rootalu, data scientist at Statistics Estonia, as of the end of August, nearly 640,000 people had at least one registered employment relationship, based on data from the employment register (TÖR). 88 percent of people had one registered job, while approximately 10 percent had two jobs.

Additionally, 2.4 percent of employees had three or more employment relationships.

According to Rootalu, the statistics take into account various forms of additional work. The first group includes people who engage in so-called "gig work."

The second major group consists of individuals who do not have a single primary job but instead work for multiple employers. "This often includes people like accountants, maintenance workers for apartment associations, activity leaders and trainers," she explained.

"And then there are people who have one main job but also take on side jobs," Rootalu added.

The motivation for taking on additional work can vary: for example, professional fulfillment, offering expertise outside of their primary organization or due to low pay or a lighter workload at their main job.

Relative importance of people with several jobs highest in healthcare

When examining which professions or sectors involve more additional work, it is important to identify each person's primary job. According to Rootalu, in determining a primary job, she considered factors such as higher workload, the presence of an employment contract and the duration of the employment relationship. This allowed her to assign each person registered in the employment register a primary job and a secondary job.

By sector, the highest proportion of people with multiple jobs is found in healthcare and social welfare (22 percent). This is followed by education, real estate and arts, entertainment and recreation. "At least a fifth of people in these sectors have more than one job," Rootalu highlighted.

Working multiple jobs is least common in the industrial sector.

In terms of profession, healthcare workers are most frequently employed in more than one job: 59 percent of paramedics and specialists hold multiple jobs, as do 45 percent of psychologists, 42 percent of speech therapists and 37 percent of physiotherapists.

Rootalu also pointed out that the group of lawmakers stands out, which includes ministers, members of the Riigikogu and members of local government councils. Half of them also have more than one job.

While being a local government council member is often a side job (which is also allowed for members of the Riigikogu), for other lawmakers, side work often involves being part of the management or supervisory bodies of other institutions. Among lawmakers, teaching in various educational institutions is also a common secondary job.

There is also a relatively high proportion of people with multiple jobs (46 percent) among leaders of social and interest-based organizations. This group includes the chairpersons and secretaries-general of political parties, heads of various environmental, religious and professional organizations and others. "It's also no surprise that many hobby school teachers often have more than one job," added Rootalu.

Middle-aged people most likely to work several jobs

As of the end of August, there were more women than men holding multiple jobs. Among women, 10.5 percent had two jobs and 2.7 percent had three or more. For men, 8.6 percent had two jobs, while 2.1 percent had three or more.

The highest rate of working multiple jobs was seen among middle-aged individuals, specifically those in the 40-49 age group, with 13 percent holding multiple jobs.

Looking at the locations of these jobs, Hiiu County stood out, where 14.3 percent of workers had more than one job. Tartu County also had a notable proportion, with 13.6 percent of employees working in multiple positions.

--

