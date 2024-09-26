X!

Ministry seeking partner to continue workplace diversity scheme

Joint Building of Ministries in Tallinn.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) is looking to continue a project to promote workplace diversity and a related "Diverse Employer Label" award scheme for €245,000.

The award is a quality mark that reflects an organization's values, such as caring for its employees, clients, and partners regardless of their differences or specific needs, and contributing to building a better society, according to the ministry.

An existing scheme has been run by the Estonian Human Rights Center since 2018, first under the Ministry of Social Affairs and, since last year, under MKM.

With the current contract ending, the ministry is looking for a partner through this procurement process to conduct the competition for the label until 2026, Laura Laaster, head of MKM's public relations told ERR.

She said Estonian employers need support when learning to manage diverse teams.

"Therefore, the partner conducting the diversity label competition should offer training, consulting on implementing diversity plans, and opportunities for organizations interested in diversity to share experiences and learn from each other," Laaster said.

A prerequisite for applying for the label is that the principles of diversity, inclusion, and equal treatment are central to the organization's values and that an analysis has been conducted on the needs and opportunities for managing and promoting diversity within the workforce, she explained.

"Like many other European countries, Estonia is facing a shrinking workforce and an increasing proportion of people who, for various reasons, are not participating in the labor market (e.g., due to age, reduced work capacity, etc.). This means fewer available workers, which affects both economic development and overall well-being," Laaste told ERR, outlining the project's purpose and details.

"Therefore, efforts must be made to ensure that those who have a higher-than-average risk of being excluded from the labor market (due to disabilities, age, nationality, caregiving responsibilities, etc.) actively participate in employment. At the same time, finding and retaining qualified employees with modern skills and knowledge is a major challenge for employers," she added.

She noted that looking at labor market statistics, some societal concerns include the 13.1 percent gender pay gap, the employment rate for people with disabilities, which is only 40 percent, and age-related discrimination, which is most often experienced in employment relationships. Diversity in organizations might also need to address issues related to nationality, mother tongue, or other factors.

"This also involves preventing workplace bullying and harassment and focusing on accessibility," Laaster said.

In 2024, a record 70 organizations from the private, public, and civic sectors applied for the Estonian Human Rights Center's award, Laaster said.

The project will run from autumn 2024 to the end of 2027.

Editor: Valner Väino.Helen Wright

