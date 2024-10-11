Alatskivi light festival to take place this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday (October 12 and 13) the light festival Alatskivi Valgus is set to take place at Alatskivi Castle (Tartu County). During the festival, local history will be brought to life via a series of video, light and sound, as well as craft and taste experiences.

According to a Tartu 2024 press release, the main characters of the light show "Castle" are Alatskivi Castle itself, music by Eduard Tubina from the Peipsiääre region, and texts by the writer Juhan Liiv. With the interaction of light installations and acting, history will come to life in front of the eyes of the spectators, and the castle will shows itself in a completely new light.

The show "Castle" takes place both Saturday and Sunday evenings starting at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.19. Those in attendance will also be able to head to the castle park and hiking trail, where there will also be light installations for those two evenings only. The organizers also recommend that guests also decorate themselves with lights.

Inside the castle, visitors can enjoy a salon evening and a sumptuous dinner, subject to advanced reservations. Crafts enthusiasts could test their clay working skills in the pottery shop operating in the basement of the castle. There will also be craft rooms with activities for suitable in the castle's stables. Onion Road members offer tea, pies and other local flavors in the courtyard of the stable.

More information is available here.

--

