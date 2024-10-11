X!

Alatskivi light festival to take place this weekend

News
Alatskivi Castle.
Alatskivi Castle. Source: Michael Cole
News

This Saturday and Sunday (October 12 and 13) the light festival Alatskivi Valgus is set to take place at Alatskivi Castle (Tartu County). During the festival, local history will be brought to life via a series of video, light and sound, as well as craft and taste experiences.

According to a Tartu 2024 press release, the main characters of the light show "Castle" are Alatskivi Castle itself, music by Eduard Tubina from the Peipsiääre region, and texts by the writer Juhan Liiv. With the interaction of light installations and acting, history will come to life in front of the eyes of the spectators, and the castle will shows itself in a completely new light.

The show "Castle" takes place both Saturday and Sunday evenings starting at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.19. Those in attendance will also be able to head to the castle park and hiking trail, where there will also be light installations for those two evenings only. The organizers also recommend that guests also decorate themselves with lights.

Inside the castle, visitors can enjoy a salon evening and a sumptuous dinner, subject to advanced reservations. Crafts enthusiasts could test their clay working skills in the pottery shop operating in the basement of the castle. There will also be craft rooms with activities for suitable in the castle's stables. Onion Road members offer tea, pies and other local flavors in the courtyard of the stable.

More information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:59

Alatskivi light festival to take place this weekend

19:45

Attorney: State must not treat all citizens as potential criminals

19:43

New Defense Academy building opens in Tartu's Raadi district

19:07

Tallinn club Hall celebrates 30th birthday of UK drum and bass label Metalheadz this Saturday

18:38

Budget cuts mean some Estonian theaters need to increase ticket prices

18:00

Estonia's UEFA Nations League clash with Azerbaijan live on ERR Friday evening

17:41

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova pulls out of Shanghai world cup series

17:07

Estonia's U-21s beat Israel 1:0

16:18

Estonia donates piano to newly restored Notre Dame cathedral

16:02

Astronomers: Spectacular geomagnetic storms to continue until next summer

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.10

Study determines livable wage in Tallinn at €1,621

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:10

Businessman sues Estonian state over personal data misuse

18:00

Estonia's UEFA Nations League clash with Azerbaijan live on ERR Friday evening

07:51

Incoming High Commissioner Kaja Kallas passes EU finances scrutiny

10.10

New online exhibition highlights stories of Estonians who fled from Sweden in 1940s

10.10

Estonian politicians express frustration at Ramstein summit postponement

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo