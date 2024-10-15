Temporary traffic changes in place on Tartu's Riia tänav Wednesday evening

On Wednesday evening, October 16, one lane of Tartu's Riia tänav near the junction with Ülikooli tänav will be closed due to roadworks. The other lane will remain open while the work takes place.

The work will be carried out between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, causing some disruption to traffic in the area. The reason for the closure is the need to remove a potentially dangerous manhole from the road.

An image showing the precise location of the planned works is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!