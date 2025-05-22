X!

Roadwork on Tartu's Riia tänav postponed by inclement weather

A number 2 city bus on Riia tänav in Central Tartu.
A number 2 city bus on Riia tänav in Central Tartu. Source: Mana Kaasik
Paving work that began on Tartu's Riia tänav on Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather, the City of Tartu announced Thursday afternoon.

The city is postponing roadwork along the main artery that had been scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the number 2 and 8 buses will resume service along their regular scheduled routes.

New dates for the planned work on Riia tänav have not yet been determined, but will be published on the city's homepage as soon as possible.

Click here to view real-time traffic information for Tartu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

