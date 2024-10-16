X!

Minimum price of prescription drugs to rise by €1 next year

Medicines.
Medicines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
With the planned amendment to the Health Insurance Act, the base rate for prescription co-payments will increase from €2.50 to €3.50 starting next year.

Lii Pärg, an expert in healthcare financing policy at the Ministry of Social Affairs, stated that the prescription fee was last changed in 2018, and raising the minimum fee is necessary to improve the sustainability of the Health Insurance Fund (Tervisekassa) in the face of a challenging budget situation. This increase will help the fund fulfill its legal obligations starting next year, when the budget is expected to go into deficit.

Prescription medications listed under the discounted medicines scheme are eligible for a 50, 70, 90 or 100 percent discount, depending on the drug. However, buyers must still pay at least the minimum fee, which is currently €2.50. In addition to the minimum fee, patients must cover the portion not covered by the discount, as well as any amount exceeding the reference price.

The reference price is typically determined by the prices of various manufacturers' drugs with the same active ingredient and is based on the second-lowest price among those available. For instance, if the prices for a medication are €5, €8, €10 and €12, the reference price would be €8. The Health Insurance Fund calculates the discount percentage based on this reference price.

Despite the changes, the additional compensation scheme will still apply to help those with high prescription drug costs.

"This change will affect approximately 900,000 people who purchase prescription medications each year," said Pärg. Around 11.8 million prescriptions are filled annually, with the Health Insurance Fund reimbursing at least part of about 10 million of them.

"As a result of this change, the Health Insurance Fund's budget position is expected to improve by approximately €10 million annually," Pärg added.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

