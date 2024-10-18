X!

Biggest 3 energy firms took nearly third of €75.6 million 2023 renewables subsidies

Estonia's first hybrid wind farm and solar park in Purtse, Ida-Viru County.
Estonia's first hybrid wind farm and solar park in Purtse, Ida-Viru County. Source: Enefit Green
Nearly one third of the €75.6 million in renewable energy support paid out in 2023 went to Enefit Wind, Enefit Green, and Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam, according to incomplete data from the state aid registry.

The two Enefit companies are subsidiaries of the state-owned Eesti Energia, while Utilitas is a private sector firm.

Enefit Wind alone received €12.87 million in support in 2023.

Enefit Green took €4.8 million and Utilitas Tallinn Power Plant €4.76 million.

However, the state aid registry (Riigiabi register) currently only displays €48.6 million in subsidies, which leaves around 36 percent of the total unaccounted for.

The Ministry of Finance put this down to inconsistencies in consolidating previously submitted aid decisions.

Of other companies, Imavere Energia received €3.4 million, Silpower €1.55 million, Tuuleenergia €1.4 million, and Skinest Energia €1.1 million. These firms are all either public limited companies (designated by AS) or private limited companies (OÜ).

Adven, another AS, was among several other firms to be granted over €500,000.

The renewable energy support scheme was introduced in 2007 to boost new renewables capacity.

Subsidies are no longer been given to facilities established after 2021-

The support is funded by electricity consumers and distributed by grid distributor Elering.

Utilitas is 85-perrcent owned by the European Diversified Infrastructure Fund II SPSc (EDIF II), operated by Australian First State Investments.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

