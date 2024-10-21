X!

More frequent banking service disruptions likely due to cyberattacks

News
Card payment terminal.
Card payment terminal. Source: ERR
News

In recent months, technical disruptions in banking services have become more frequent, causing services to be interrupted for several hours. The outages are likely the result of cyberattacks.

Cyberattacks targeting the banking sector have become a daily occurrence, but companies generally manage to fend them off successfully.

This week, however, Swedbank's website, mobile app and card payment systems were disrupted. Over the past few months, such incidents, where banking services are down for several hours, have increased.

"These incidents that have occurred have simply caused service interruptions – meaning people couldn't pay with their bank cards or make transfers via their apps. However, there have been no cases where individuals lost money as a result," said Rainer Olt, head of payment systems at the Bank of Estonia.

Swedbank declined to comment on the matter.

Gert Auväärt, deputy director general of the Information System Authority (RIA), stated that providers of critical services, including banks, should invest more in defending against cyberattacks and avoid budget cuts in this area.

"The banking sector has always been more prepared when it comes to their systems," said Auväärt. "They deal with large sums of money and have invested in protecting their systems. However, we must acknowledge that the overall atmosphere around us has become more negative, and the malicious interest in disrupting Estonian society has grown. The banking sector is one of those that must take this into account."

Unfortunately, there are no signs of a decline in cybercrime, meaning the need to remain prepared will continue.

"In today's highly digital society, it's still wise for people to keep at least one banknote in their wallet. That way, they can avoid difficult and inconvenient situations," Olt advised.

Cybercrime more broadly has been on the rise for some time, and this year set a new record for the number of impactful incidents.

"Last year, we had a total of 3,300 impactful incidents. By September this year, we had already reached that same number, and now we've significantly surpassed it, with over 4,000 impactful cyber incidents," said Auväärt.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:03

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

10:55

Meeri-Marita Paas takes archery silver in Mexico

10:25

Producer price index falls 0.5 percent on year

09:54

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09:36

More frequent banking service disruptions likely due to cyberattacks

09:32

President, prime minister not attending COP29 summit in Baku

08:58

State plans to slow down postal delivery speeds

08:06

Kristin Tattar joint second in North Carolina season-closer

07:53

Monday to be cloudier, with light showers in many places

20.10

Estonia's Ott Tänak wins Central European Rally, taking title fight to Japan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.10

Video: Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav on Saturday

19.10

Mobility expert: Tallinn public transport may have less users after reforms

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

20.10

Estonia to establish 1,000-strong crisis unit to curb migration attacks

20.10

Estonia's PPA to trial floating border infrastructure

19.10

Estonian Defense Forces upgrade vehicle fleet

20.10

ERR in Moldova: Russia has tried to influence elections, EU referendum

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo