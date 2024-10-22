X!

Minister: No nazi symbolism found in Lihula replica monument design

News
SDE leader and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets.
SDE leader and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

No symbolism evoking nazism was found following expert analysis of a controversial replica monument, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said Monday.

In response to a question from MP Rain Epler (EKRE), the minister told the Riigikogu that the Lihula monument has indeed been subject to analysis, which "did not identify anything, and if someone claims this stone as their own and approaches the police, then the police will act in accordance with the law on the matter."

As reported by ERR the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) had seized the monument, a copy of an original which was removed from the public space 20 years ago, on suspicion of its containing prohibited symbols, and had received two expert assessments in early October

The replica Lihula monument is currently in PPA hands. Source: Eesti Leegioni Sõprade Klubi.

These had come from the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory (Eesti mälu instituut) and from the University of Tartu's semiotics faculty.

The monument was confiscated at the start of September 1 while it was in transit to Lihula to be installed on private property, behind a gas station in Lihula.

The Lihula Monument is the colloquial name of an installation which commemorated those Estonians who fought for Estonia against the Soviet Union in World War II.

It still exists and is located at a privately owned museum in Lagedi.

Controversy surrounding it stems mainly from its dedication to those who fought for the nazi German forces, including both the Wehrmacht and the  Waffen-SS.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

10:55

ESTDEV: Moldova's referendum shows there is still a lot of explaining to do

10:29

Analyst: US elections may see both Kyiv and Moscow taking initiative

09:52

Professor: Public transport network will never suit everyone's needs equally

09:17

Ida-Viru County PPA report record driving under the influence of drugs rate

09:02

ERR in Ukraine: Russian, Ukrainian soldiers both use Chinese drone components

08:41

Minister: No nazi symbolism found in Lihula replica monument design

08:31

City of Tallinn expects US contribution to embassy neighborhood upgrade

07:34

Estonian women's tennis players rise up WTA rankings

21.10

Health Insurance Fund to compensate 3,500 people for drug overcharges

21.10

Head of private forest union: Unclear why government against land swaps

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

21.10

Tallinn kindergartens struggling to find teachers

21.10

Electricity prices rise in Estonia, while negative in Finland

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

21.10

More frequent banking service disruptions likely due to cyberattacks

21.10

State plans to slow down postal delivery speeds

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo