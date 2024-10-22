PPA finds Lihula monument could lead people to jump to wrong conclusions

Although no banned symbols were found on the Lihula monument, which was seized in the summer, according to experts consulted by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the monument could lead to people who are unfamiliar with history to draw false conclusions.

"The police took the monument into custody on the basis of the Law Enforcement Act in order to prevent the occurrence of possible conflicts and offences," said Üllar Kütt, head of the Pärnu Police Station.

As reported by ERR, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) seized the monument, a copy of an original which was removed from the public space 20 years ago, on August 31 on suspicion that it contained prohibited symbols, and had received two expert assessments in early October

The two assessments have not been made public in full.

The expert assessments revealed nuances that needed to be clarified with the owner of the monument. Although it does not directly contain a symbol of the occupying regime, the monument has a controversial meaning and there are various risks associated with its presence in public space," Kütt added.

According to Kütt, the experts consulted pointed out that although no symbols that incite violence were used, the monument could still enable people who are not sufficiently well-versed in history to draw the wrong conclusions and carry out malicious manipulations.

"Therefore, the police first have to communicate with the owner of the stone and explain what the findings of the expert assessments were. The police have been in contact with several people, but so far no one has acknowledged ownership of the stone or approached the police about it," Kütt said.

Martin Sööt, an activist with the Friends of the Estonian Legion Club (ELSK), said that he is also unaware of who the owner of the monument is. Sööt quoted sworn attorney Carri Ginter as saying that if no owner could be found, it should be given to the person who transported it to its location.

According to Sööt, the person who transported the monument was an acquaintance of its owner, who happened to be at the place where it was made and offered to help out of courtesy.

Cannabis plant found during investigation

However, Sööt also mentioned that one person had been searched in connection with the investigation to identify the owner of the monument.

In response to a question from ERR however, the PPA explained that the search was in fact connected to an unrelated matter.

"The police went to talk to a person who might have had information about the Lihula monument and noticed a cannabis plant growing on the window ledge of his home," said PPA spokesperson Leana Loide.

"The police opened a criminal investigation into possible drug handling, in connection with which a search was carried out. During the investigation, the plant was taken away and sent for expert analysis to determine whether it might contain the narcotic substance THC. That examination is still ongoing," said Loide.

"It is true that expert assessments have been commissioned, they did not identify [the Nazi symbol], and if somebody recognizes this monument as their own and turns to the police, then the police will act in accordance with the law in this matter," Läänemets said in response to a clarifying question from EKRE MP Rain Epler about the expert assessments.

In light of the controversy surrounding the replica of the Lihula Monument, ERR News took a closer look at the history of the original monument in this explainer from September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!