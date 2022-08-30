Lääneranna Municipality moves five Soviet monuments to museum

The grave markings on the red army monuments, were replaced with new, neutral inscriptions.

The monument moved from the Tuudi tee crossing was the only one of the five outside the cemetery, and therefore contained remains which are to be reburied in the near future.

Monuments were also removed from Hanila, Varbla and Kirblas.

Of the two Soviet monuments in nearby Lihula, only one now remains in the cemetery, though it is also due to be moved at a later date.

"(The reason for) this was, that we made an application to the Ministry of Defense for reburial of the (remains at the) Tuudi tee memorial, and the reburial will take place in Lihula cemetery. So, we have not tidied up the site (at Lihula) yet. We have spoken to the Ministry of Defense and been told that a committee will meet at the end of August. We will know then, when our work will be completed," explained Ene Täht, mayor of the Lääneranna Municipality.

The monuments are now being stored in the museum at Virtsu, but are not yet on display for visitors.