Estonians mostly indifferent to World War II memorials

Morning of May 9 at the Bronze Soldier in Tallinn.
Morning of May 9 at the Bronze Soldier in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A survey commissioned by the Government Office revealed that most Estonians attach little significance to World War II memorials built during the Soviet era; however, the monuments serve as a reminder of the price of peace for the vast majority of non-native Estonians.

43 percent of Estonians polled said the monuments had no meaning for them, and 29 percent of native Estonian speakers said the monuments represented a loss of freedom and statehood for them.

The memorials remind 60 percent of non-native Estonians who participated in the poll of the importance of peace. For 51 percent of them, remembrance days are meant to commemorate all those who perished and suffered during the war, while 47 percent also celebrate the defeat of fascism.

Furthermore, opinions on the monuments varied by region, with the north-eastern Estonian region tending to coincide with those of non-native Estonians.

The Government Office commissioned the market research firm Turu-uuringute AS to undertake the surveys from August 10 to 14, and June 16 to 19 June.

1,256 Estonians aged 15 and up participated in the August poll.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

