Diplomat: BRICS summit was a diplomatic victory for Russia

This week's BRICS summit in Russia was a "diplomatic victory" for President Vladimir Putin, but no substantial agreements were made there, said Gert Antsu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' special envoy for the Eastern Partnership.

The BRICS summit was held in Kazan, Russia from Tuesday to Thursday and attended by dozens of countries including India, China, and the UN's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"It was a diplomatic victory for Russia," Antsu said on Friday's "Terevisioon" morning show. "If we keep talking about isolating Russia, then with 36 countries and the UN secretary general involved, it doesn't look very isolated right now."

"We are constantly working in the West to ensure that even small countries in the Global South support isolating Russia; every country matters," he said.

Antsu added that the BRICS summit was held in Russia, but the Chinese leader Xi Jinping was the most important person in the room.

"For China, this forum, where they were the most prominent, provided a great opportunity to signal to the West that they have substantial muscle here," he told the show.

Antsu said the heads of state did not make any substantial agreements.

"The result was a very eclectic final text, where the big cats clause came before the human rights clause," he noted. "From our perspective, we can be satisfied that there's no new global currency or world order coming out of it."

Asked what message the attendance of the UN secretary general and his handshake with Putin sends, the expert said this is his job, but he could have communicated his intention and visited Ukraine.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Terevisioon

