Foreign minister: Russia scores 'propaganda victory' with UN chief's BRICS summit visit

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) slammed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' visit to Russia's BRICS summit on Wednesday.

"By attending the BRICS summit hosted by Russia, @UN Sec Gen @antonioguterres is offering a clear propaganda victory to Putin's regime," he wrote on social media.

"There should be no going back to business with an aggressor that is waging a bloody war in #Ukraine & blatantly violating the #UNCha"

The BRICS group, a bloc of countries that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, is convening in Kazan for a three-day summit from October 22-24.

According to Moscow, 36 world leaders are participating in the conference in Kazan.

Lithuania's foreign minister has also criticized the move.

Lithuania's foreign minister has also criticized the move.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticized the U.N. secretary general's visit as well.

"The U.N. secretary-general declined Ukraine's invitation to the first global peace summit in Switzerland. He did, however, accept the invitation to Kazan from war criminal Putin," the ministry said on social media.

"This is a wrong choice that does not advance the cause of peace. It only damages the U.N.'s reputation."

