X!

Foreign minister: Russia scores 'propaganda victory' with UN chief's BRICS summit visit

News
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arriving at Russia's BRICS summit..
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arriving at Russia's BRICS summit.. Source: SCANPIX/EPA/Alexey Filippov
News

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) slammed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' visit to Russia's BRICS summit on Wednesday.

"By attending the BRICS summit hosted by Russia, @UN Sec Gen @antonioguterres is offering a clear propaganda victory to Putin's regime," he wrote on social media.

"There should be no going back to business with an aggressor that is waging a bloody war in #Ukraine & blatantly violating the #UNCha"

The BRICS group, a bloc of countries that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, is convening in Kazan for a three-day summit from October 22-24.

According to Moscow, 36 world leaders are participating in the conference in Kazan.

Lithuania's foreign minister has also criticized the move.

"Gabrielius Landsbergis," wrote Gabrielius Landsbergis on social media when Guterres' visit was first reported this week.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticized the U.N. secretary general's visit as well.

"The U.N. secretary-general declined Ukraine's invitation to the first global peace summit in Switzerland. He did, however, accept the invitation to Kazan from war criminal Putin," the ministry said on social media.

"This is a wrong choice that does not advance the cause of peace. It only damages the U.N.'s reputation."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:31

Electricity markups might go up by a few euros per megawatt-hour in Estonia

10:33

Gallery: NATO secretary general visits eFP battle group in Estonia

10:01

Amendment to allow 15 kilometer direct power lines in Estonia

09:38

Enefit Power launches internal probe into Auvere plant down time

09:05

Domestic electricity prices in Finland, Sweden up to 40% cheaper than in Estonia

08:27

Swedbank Estonia chief: More competition won't significantly impact profits

08:12

US allies in Estonia pause on move to newly completed Reedo camp

23.10

Tallinn Ring Road attracting companies to surrounding municipalities

23.10

Estonian banks say lower interest rates will reduce future profits

23.10

Gallery: New Kelly Sildaru movie gets Estonian premiere in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.10

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

23.10

Transport chief: Next stage of Tallinn's public transport reform especially exciting

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

23.10

Hairdressers, librarians to be trained as mental health gatekeepers

23.10

NATO secretary general: Estonia is an example to other Allies Updated

23.10

No plans to close Estonia's Barclay de Tolly mausoleum

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo