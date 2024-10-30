Expert on Ukraine situation: Disappointment with the West mounting

The people of Ukraine appear to have come to terms with the idea that the war could last for years, but disappointment with the West is becoming increasingly common among them, noted filmmaker and communications expert Ilmar Raag, currently in the city of Sumy, Ukraine.

Ilmar Raag, a filmmaker and communications expert currently in Sumy, Ukraine – located 30 to 40 kilometers from the Russian border – shared his impressions on the "Terevisioon" morning show about the current situation in Ukraine. Raag was in Sumy delivering drones as part of the "Angry Hedgehog" project from Estonia. "I suspect these drones will soon be heading into combat in the Kursk region," Raag remarked.

When asked how Ukrainians are preparing for winter, Raag noted that responses vary widely, saying, "It's fair to say the glass is either half-full or half-empty."

"On one hand, people feel that things are going relatively well: Ukraine has not yet lost, people have somewhat adapted to the war and have accepted that it might last for years. Even if the winter is harsh, there's no expectation within Ukraine that a new wave of refugees will emerge, even if it gets bitterly cold," said Raag, who has visited various regions of Ukraine multiple times since the war began.

"On the other hand, there is growing frustration with the West. Western aid has consistently been both insufficient and delayed, making Ukrainians feel they are bleeding out before the victory can be secured. I've observed this sense of frustration deepening over the course of my various trips to Ukraine."

Raag also noted a critical shortage of personnel at the front. "While we constantly hear that Russia is losing a thousand or more men daily and setting new records, it's equally important to recognize that Ukrainian losses are also significant. Although likely less than Russian casualties, the numbers remain substantial depending on the frontline," Raag explained.

He added that several Ukrainian units remain understaffed due to a shortage of personnel, which he said highlights the strategic necessity for additional mobilization.

Recently, Russian attacks have been concentrated in the Pokrovsk area of Donetsk region. Raag reported limited advances there but noted, "When it comes to reaching Pokrovsk, it's understood that the city is surrounded by solid defense lines, and taking it won't be something that can be done on the run." He added that Ukrainians do not anticipate a swift end to the war due to any sudden Russian successes.

Raag further described how Shahed drones fly over Sumy at night, with explosions audible in the distance, yet by morning, shops are open, people are out walking and cafés are operating. "It's unbelievable, but people have learned to live alongside the war. Perhaps we, as Estonians visiting here, might wake up at night to the sounds, but Ukrainians say that as long as it doesn't hit your house directly, they pay no attention to it."

Raag's next destination with Ukrainian journalist colleagues is Kherson, where he will document the Russian occupation of the city in 2022.

