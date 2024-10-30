Estonia mulling which defense equipment to buy from Ukraine

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has received initial feedback from the Defense Forces on what kind of military equipment could be procured from Ukraine.

The goal is to acquire the capabilities outlined in the military advice provided by the Commander of the Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

The prerequisite is that Ukraine's products are comparable to other Western countries, the minister said.

Purchasing missiles has previously been discussed publicly, but does not seem to be a current priority.

"They [Ukraine] currently do not have a long-range missile comparable to the ATACMS in terms of speed. While they possess long-range capabilities, they cannot match the velocity that ATACMS can achieve. The speed difference is three to four times greater, and the penetration capability, especially against Russian air defenses, is significantly impacted by this difference," Pevkur told the show.

"Ukraine has quite strong capabilities in short-range drones, medium-range drones, and attack drones," he added.

Last month, Pevkur said the government is studying the possibility of buying ammunition from Ukraine.

Ukrainian law bans the sale of weapons in wartime, but such transactions could be concluded via intragovernmental agreement, ERR reported earlier this month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!