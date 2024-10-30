X!

Estonia mulling which defense equipment to buy from Ukraine

News
Hanno Pevkur.
Hanno Pevkur. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has received initial feedback from the Defense Forces on what kind of military equipment could be procured from Ukraine.

The goal is to acquire the capabilities outlined in the military advice provided by the Commander of the Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

The prerequisite is that Ukraine's products are comparable to other Western countries, the minister said.

Purchasing missiles has previously been discussed publicly, but does not seem to be a current priority.

"They [Ukraine] currently do not have a long-range missile comparable to the ATACMS in terms of speed. While they possess long-range capabilities, they cannot match the velocity that ATACMS can achieve. The speed difference is three to four times greater, and the penetration capability, especially against Russian air defenses, is significantly impacted by this difference," Pevkur told the show.

"Ukraine has quite strong capabilities in short-range drones, medium-range drones, and attack drones," he added.

Last month, Pevkur said the government is studying the possibility of buying ammunition from Ukraine.

Ukrainian law bans the sale of weapons in wartime, but such transactions could be concluded via intragovernmental agreement, ERR reported earlier this month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:33

ERR in Riga: Latvian armed forces test 'dragon's teeth' on eastern border

11:04

Analyst: Volkswagen's plant closures a symptom of the state of German economy

10:30

Ukraine's Freedom TV now available on Estonian free-to-air network

09:51

Gap between spring school holiday to shorten

09:28

Expert on Ukraine situation: Disappointment with the West mounting

08:55

Toompea's 'million-kroon toilet' to be replaced

07:50

Estonia mulling which defense equipment to buy from Ukraine

07:28

Ratings: Support for Reform drops

29.10

Svet: Latvia's Rail Baltica problem is construction of central Riga link

29.10

Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett to perform in Tallinn next May

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.10

Retirement age set at 65 years and one month in 2027

29.10

Tallinn wants to stop 'Eastern European traffic culture' on Laikmaa, Hobujaama

29.10

Tallinn looking to increase security presence in Old Town

28.10

Cafes, restaurants across Estonia to protest tax hikes on October 31

28.10

Wise chief executive fined £350,000 for breaking UK tax rules

29.10

Estonia has some of Europe's most expensive public electric car charging services

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo