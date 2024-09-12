Minister: Estonia could buy ammunition from Ukraine's defense industry

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the government will discuss allocating extra money to defense this week and it is possible to partially meet the wishes of the head of the defense forces. One option is to buy cheaper ammunition from Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Pevkur told members of the Riigikogu funding to replenish the critical stock of ammunition will be discussed this week.

"Taking into account the ongoing discussions on the national budget strategy and the pending decisions on ammunition purchases in national defense, I dare say that the total amount of ammunition purchases in Estonia will be in the order of €3 billion between 2022 and 2028," the minister said.

This money will partially cover the extra ammunition requested by the head of the defense forces. Exactly how much of the requested €1.6 billion will be allocated will be revealed at the end of the budget negotiations.

Pevkur said he has also discussed buying cheaper ammunition with the head of the Estonia Defense Forces (EDF) Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo. One option could be buying from Ukrainian producers.

"I met the Ukrainian defense minister last week. I also met with the acting defense minister, who is now going to be [President] Zelenskyy's strategic adviser – [Oleksandr] Kamyshin. They both confirmed that the Ukrainian defense industry already has the capacity to produce more than the Ukrainian state could afford to buy. They even quoted a figure that Ukraine's defense industry could have a surplus in the tens of billions of euros," the minister said.

Members of the Riigikogu's National Defense Commission said Pevkur's briefing on Wednesday and Merilo's recent advice have common ground.

"It seems to me that this is the starting point. And drawing up long-term plans is not easy at all. You have to take into account what is; what is needed based on the knowledge of the moment," said Alar Laneman (Reform), a committee member.

"The commander of the defense forces says what he thinks is really needed. And the defense minister, of course, has to counter that. But he will also be guided by what is possible," said Vladimir Arkhipov (Center), another committee member.

Merilo would not comment further on Wednesday. The EDF's communications department said he had nothing more to add at this time.

In a written comment, former EDF chief Gen. Martin Herem said the decision on additional funds is positive and allows the defense forces to further plan their activities.

"If the effects of the 1.6 billion in ammunition the commander of the defense forces wants can be achieved by other means and at a lower cost, then that is very positive. I think it is also possible. Defense industries will emerge and 'wake up', more and perhaps cheaper solutions will come to the market," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

