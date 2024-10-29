X!

Retirement age set at 65 years and one month in 2027

News
Signe Riisalo.
Signe Riisalo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In 2027, the retirement age in Estonia will be 65 years and one month.

The Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) signed the draft of the government's regulation on Tuesday.

The retirement age must be announced two years in advance, which means the government must confirm the retirement age for 2027 by the start of 2025.

From 2027, the retirement age will be based on the calendar year, not the year of birth. This means that a new retirement age is established for each calendar year.

New formulas for calculating the retirement age were adopted six years ago.

"On one hand, this helps increase the length of service used as a basis for pension calculation; on the other, we inevitably have to cope with a declining working-age population," the minister said.

The retirement age depends on the life expectancy of people aged 65 and is calculated as an average over five years. For example, when calculating the retirement age in 2027, the average life expectancy for the years 2019-2023 is used as a basis.

In 2027, people born in 1962 will reach the old-age pension age. The pension age has changed four times since 1994 in line with life expectancy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:09

Tallinn wants state to fund new hospital's construction as consolidation condition

11:25

Retirement age set at 65 years and one month in 2027

10:55

Ministry wants to raise Pärnu County bus tickets by 66 percent

10:36

Analyst: UK seems hesitant to commit to full brigade-level presence in Estonia Updated

10:24

Ida-Viru County residents showing little interest in apartment renovation fund

09:48

Most of Tallinn's streets will not have public trash bins until spring

09:13

Report: Rail Baltica's Estonia-Latvia link might not be operational before 2030

08:42

Tallinn looking to increase security presence in Old Town

08:11

Estonia has some of Europe's most expensive public electric car charging services

07:31

Tallinn wants to stop 'Eastern European traffic culture' on Laikmaa, Hobujaama

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

28.10

Cafes, restaurants across Estonia to protest tax hikes on October 31

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.10

Wise chief executive fined £350,000 for breaking UK tax rules

28.10

Natalie Mets: I disagree that Tallinn's Old Town turning into ghetto

28.10

Prime minister: Goal is to stop Russian citizens from voting in a year's time

07:31

Tallinn wants to stop 'Eastern European traffic culture' on Laikmaa, Hobujaama

25.10

Bolt CEO calls remote work 'insanity,' says more in-office days needed

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo