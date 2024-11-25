X!

Undersecretary: Use of ICBM Russia's attempt to intimidate the West

Kaimo Kuusk.
Kaimo Kuusk. Source: ERR
Ministry of Defense Undersecretary Kaimo Kuusk, said on ETV's "Ukraina stuudio" talk show that the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by Russia cannot in any way be considered a new phase in the war, as it is merely a continuation of Russia's usual intimidation strategy.

"This is more of a propaganda-driven act," said Kuusk.

According to him, a new phase in the war is more likely signaled by the use of North Korean soldiers on the frontlines.

Kuusk noted that Russia has launched over 100 ballistic missiles toward Ukraine this year, including Iskanders, which are also capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

"This is purely aimed at intimidating Western allies. It won't unsettle the Ukrainians," Kuusk stated.

He added that if Ukraine's air defense had managed to shoot down the ballistic missile as a demonstration, it would have been a significant blow to Russia's strategic deterrence. For this reason, the target was chosen very carefully.

"They chose Dnipro as the target, not Kyiv, where air defenses are strong. They played it safe to show they still have something that can slip through defenses and cause an explosion," Kuusk explained.

He also interpreted Russia's decision to notify the United States of its intention to launch the missile at Ukraine as part of its intimidation strategy.

"I see this as evidence that it really hit a nerve for the Russians when the Americans authorized the use of their longer-range missiles against Russian territory," Kuusk said.

According to Kuusk, Russia does not have a large stockpile of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), as they are extremely expensive and not particularly accurate.

For the first time on Thursday, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile to attack Ukraine.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

