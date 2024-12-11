X!

Merko and Projekt Kuubis ordered to pay €750,000 over faulty Kuressaare plaza

News
Kuressaare's central square.
Kuressaare's central square. Source: ERR
News

Construction company Merko and design firm Projekt Kuubis, responsible for renovating Kuressaare's central square (Keskväljak).

Two companies have been ordered to pay over €750,000 due to a poor job on a revamped square in the center of Kuressaare.

The firms, construction company Merko and design bureau Projekt Kuubis, were ordered by the first-tier Pärnu County Court jointly to pay €708,000 to Saaremaa municipality, plus €52,000 in fees, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The renovation was completed in 2019 at a cost of over €4 million and was intended to improve the center of Saaremaa's capital.

However, just a year after the project was completed, the pavement on the central square had visibly begun to deteriorate.

Merko declined to comment on camera on the issue but confirmed via a spokesperson that they plan to appeal the decision.

That appeal will likely focus on the size of the fine or the details of the ruling, though no further information has been provided at this time.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Merko and Projekt Kuubis ordered to pay €750,000 over faulty Kuressaare plaza

