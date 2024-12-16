Minna-Liina Lind: Estonia can never do too much on the foreign policy arena

Our security largely depends on whether the world knows about us and cares about our fate. Estonia must be visible, and visibility is achieved through active engagement, writes Minna-Liina Lind.

There is a tendency to question whether Estonia really needs to do so much on the international stage. Some suggest that perhaps we could manage more frugally, focusing solely on the European Union and NATO as the cornerstones of our security, along with a few key issues such as Ukraine.

In reality, given Estonia's location and the constantly turbulent world, it is impossible to do too much in foreign policy. Every organization or coalition in which Estonia actively participates is like a piece in the puzzle of maintaining our security and independence.

To put it simply, Estonia must be visible. Our security largely depends on whether the world knows about us and cares about our fate. Visibility is achieved through active engagement.

I am reminded of the domestic debates from the time when Estonia first ran for a seat on the UN Security Council. While many skeptics ridiculed the candidacy at the time, the campaign and later our membership allowed Estonia to build valuable contacts among the broad membership of the UN and to share Estonia's story with all of them. The relationships established then continue to bear fruit today, helping us, among other things, to support Ukraine.

Estonia cannot focus solely on working within the EU and NATO, although these are undoubtedly among the most important outlets for Estonia's foreign policy. In fact, we have everything to gain from broader engagement – whether through the UN and other international organizations, leading coalitions focused on freedom of expression, running for membership in the UN Human Rights Council again, supporting small island developing states in combating climate change or implementing development cooperation initiatives.

Allied relationships pursued not only in NATO

Estonia has repeatedly emphasized that its foreign policy serves the country's interests. At present, almost all of Estonia's activities, to varying degrees, are linked to supporting Ukraine in the brutal war of aggression initiated by Russia, as Ukraine's success is crucial for ensuring our own security.

However, garnering international support for Ukraine requires active participation and contributions on a wide range of other issues. We cannot expect to be heard if we speak only about matters existential to our security while remaining indifferent to issues that are vital for other countries.

Just as it takes two to tango, diplomacy is a two-way process. To gain something, one must also give in return. We cannot expect to demand support for Ukraine from a Caribbean island nation if we do not engage with them on issues critical to them, such as the increasing frequency of hurricanes and rising sea levels due to climate change. Similarly, we cannot expect backing from an African nation if we do not contribute to initiatives like development cooperation.

Even Estonia's crucial alliance with the United States cannot be sustained and developed solely in NATO headquarters corridors. This relationship is strengthened through joint efforts in promoting internet and media freedom, combating ISIS and assisting Ukraine in the cyber domain.

Although these topics may seem less tangible than, for example, allied troops on our soil or fighter jets in our skies, they all play a role in strengthening bilateral relations and indirectly ensuring allies' willingness to defend us militarily.

Every participation in the work of a coalition or organization, every presidency or membership provides Estonia with access to key decision-makers, helps advance relationships with countries both near and far and allows us to share our story. The more people around the world who know our story, the better.

While it may seem that significant and life-defining decisions for Estonia's security are made only in Washington or Brussels, the role of all other bilateral embassies cannot be overstated. In addition to providing consular services, supporting the local Estonian community and promoting Estonian culture, embassies work to gain access to key decision-makers.

The primary tool of a diplomat is words, and diplomacy is, at its core, a person-to-person relationship. The more diplomats we have with strong networks and important phone numbers in their contacts, the greater the likelihood that we can influence developments in ways favorable to Estonia.

In simple terms, to ensure decisions favorable to Estonia are made at NATO headquarters, we must influence those sitting at the table in Brussels well in advance, starting in their respective capitals.

We could do even more

During a recent visit, I traveled to four Asian countries – Nepal, the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore – in five days. I witnessed firsthand the extraordinary work done by our embassy in Singapore to make Estonia visible and to secure essential access to decision-makers. At the same time, it became clear how important it is to personally present Estonia's perspectives on global developments in countries where we do not have embassies. When we show up in person, our messages are not only heard but are also highly valued.

Our global image plays a significant role in opening doors. Through our foreign policy efforts, we have built a strong reputation as a country that values human rights, democratic principles and the rule of international law. This reputation is largely thanks to our active participation in organizations and coalitions that may seem unfamiliar to the wider public. The better our image and the more widely we are known, the better protected we truly are.

Every initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is carefully chosen to ensure Estonia's security and survival. Estonia's diplomatic network, which currently includes the main office and 45 representations, works tirelessly to keep Estonia on the radar in capitals, organizations and coalitions, advocating for our interests. Where we lack a direct presence – such as in South America or most of the African continent – we compensate through visits or with ambassadors residing elsewhere.

It is clear that in an increasingly complex and tense world, Estonia could do even more to ensure its security through diplomatic means. However, doing less would be utterly unacceptable.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!